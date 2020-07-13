Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BioDelivery (BDSI), Avita Medical (RCEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioDelivery (BDSI), Avita Medical (RCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) with bullish sentiments.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $8.45 average price target.

Avita Medical (RCEL)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Avita Medical, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 52.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avita Medical with a $43.00 average price target, which is a 53.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.15, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enlivex Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

