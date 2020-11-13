Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BioDelivery (BDSI), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioDelivery (BDSI), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) with bullish sentiments.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, implying an 116.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.75.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ThermoGenesis Holdings, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.1% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ThermoGenesis Holdings with a $8.50 average price target.

