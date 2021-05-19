Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) with bullish sentiments.

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS, with a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.01.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on NLS Pharmaceutics yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 39.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NLS Pharmaceutics with a $10.00 average price target.

