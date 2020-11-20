Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BellRing Brands (BRBR), Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BellRing Brands (BRBR) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) with bullish sentiments.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

BellRing Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma on November 18 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75, which is a 439.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

