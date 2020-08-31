Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Baxter International (BAX), Antares Pharma (ATRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX) and Antares Pharma (ATRS) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Baxter International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.71, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Adamis Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

