Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Summit Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.