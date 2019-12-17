Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Kindred Biosciences (KIN) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.80, close to its 52-week high of $88.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $90.50 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 33.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, ThermoGenesis Holdings, and IntelGenx Technologies.

Kindred Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

