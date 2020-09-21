Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.00, a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target.

