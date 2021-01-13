Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Axcella Health (AXLA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axcella Health (AXLA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Neuronetics (STIM) with bullish sentiments.

Axcella Health (AXLA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcella Health with a $15.83 average price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.38, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.7% and a 60.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $31.00 average price target, representing a 93.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Neuronetics (STIM)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.67, close to its 52-week high of $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

