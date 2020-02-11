Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Avrobio (AVRO), Exelixis (EXEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avrobio (AVRO) and Exelixis (EXEL) with bullish sentiments.

Avrobio (AVRO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.21, close to its 52-week high of $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $23.71 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

