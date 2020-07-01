Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Vericel (VCEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Vericel (VCEL) and IGM Biosciences (IGMS) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Bioservices, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Avid Bioservices has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Vericel, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, implying a 79.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IGM Biosciences today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.00, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 82.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IGM Biosciences with a $84.60 average price target, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

