Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and CytoDyn (CYDY) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Bioservices, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Bioservices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 157.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.4% and a 26.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

