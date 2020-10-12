Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Athersys (ATHX), Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Athersys (ATHX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) with bullish sentiments.

Athersys (ATHX)

In a report issued on May 1, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Athersys, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, and Mesoblast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athersys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 207.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals on May 18 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.17, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.0% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, implying a 120.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.