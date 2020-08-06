Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Athenex (ATNX), Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Athenex (ATNX), Cellectis SA (CLLS) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) with bullish sentiments.

Athenex (ATNX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Athenex today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athenex with a $26.50 average price target.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, which is an 84.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.42, close to its 52-week high of $51.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrthoPediatrics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.80, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

