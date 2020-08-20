Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.20, representing a 192.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Homology Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.95, representing a 37.5% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

