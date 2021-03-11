Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Ascendis Pharma (ASND), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) and Sierra Oncology (SRRA) with bullish sentiments.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $200.60 average price target, a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.50.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.29, close to its 52-week high of $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $30.00 average price target.

