Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and MannKind (MNKD) with bullish sentiments.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.68, implying a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, which is an 82.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

MannKind (MNKD)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to MannKind today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MannKind with a $6.60 average price target, implying a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

