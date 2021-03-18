Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) with bullish sentiments.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

In a report released today, Prakhar Agrawal from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Arena Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics with a $58.50 average price target.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, a 109.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

