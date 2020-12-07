Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), Celyad (CYAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Celyad (CYAD) with bullish sentiments.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.50.

Raja has an average return of 315.1% when recommending Arcturus Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is ranked #804 out of 7134 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $88.86 average price target, which is a -23.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Celyad (CYAD)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Celyad today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

