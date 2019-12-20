Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aravive (ARAV), Savara (SVRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aravive (ARAV) and Savara (SVRA) with bullish sentiments.

Aravive (ARAV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Aravive today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 39.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 149.0% upside. In a report issued on December 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Savara (SVRA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Savara, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.38.

