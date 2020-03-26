Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), Eyenovia (EYEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) and Eyenovia (EYEN) with bullish sentiments.

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.6% and a 25.1% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 180.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Eyenovia (EYEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 32.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Eyenovia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

