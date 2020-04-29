Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aptinyx (APTX), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aptinyx (APTX), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Aptinyx (APTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aptinyx today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $44.14 average price target, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $96.64 average price target, representing a 58.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

