Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.64, close to its 52-week high of $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $18.00 average price target.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.85, close to its 52-week high of $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $44.14 average price target.

