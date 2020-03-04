Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Antares Pharma (ATRS), Durect (DRRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 43.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $5.00 average price target.

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.72.

