Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Antares Pharma (ATRS), Baxter International (BAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS), Baxter International (BAX) and Cigna (CI) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Baxter International (BAX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Baxter International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.75.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $257.33 average price target.

