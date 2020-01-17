Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Amicus (FOLD), Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amicus (FOLD), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with bullish sentiments.

Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amicus, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 125.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.03, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, implying a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.