Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.2% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, a 107.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

