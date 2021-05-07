Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), BioCryst (BCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), BioCryst (BCRX) and Celldex (CLDX) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 46.7% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75, representing a 34.6% upside. In a report issued on May 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.92, close to its 52-week high of $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, which is a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celldex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.33.

