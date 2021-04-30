Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.71, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on April 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Eun Yang from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.18, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Paratek Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, and Dyne Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.18, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.86, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $280.67 average price target, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

