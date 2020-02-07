Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Aduro BioTech (ADRO) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Research, and Kodiak Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $140.27 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aduro BioTech with a $4.00 average price target.

