Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), InMode (INMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), InMode (INMD) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $31.63 average price target, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InMode with a $40.67 average price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $69.75 average price target, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $89.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.