Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Allogene Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.63, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.44, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.