Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Align Tech (ALGN), Amedisys (AMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Align Tech (ALGN), Amedisys (AMED) and Humana (HUM) with bullish sentiments.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released today, Brandon Couillard from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $715.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $613.36, close to its 52-week high of $634.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 78.3% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Mesa Laboratories, and Danaher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Align Tech with a $681.64 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $690.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $284.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.00, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released yesterday, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $438.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 76.5% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, IQVIA Holdings, and Sotera Health.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $488.67, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $498.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.