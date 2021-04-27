Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Alcon (ALC) with bullish sentiments.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released today, Prakhar Agrawal from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 23.1% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Ocuphire Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.14, a 127.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, representing a 196.9% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Alcon (ALC)

Alcon received a Buy rating and an $80.00 price target from BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.13, close to its 52-week high of $76.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.74.

