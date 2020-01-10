Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Akari Therapeutics (AKTX), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) and Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) with bullish sentiments.

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 52.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akari Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mersana Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

