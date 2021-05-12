Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aileron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, implying a 254.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 50.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, implying a 60.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

