Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Agios Pharma (AGIO), Immutep (IMMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Immutep (IMMP) with bullish sentiments.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Agios Pharma and a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.90, close to its 52-week high of $60.71.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #486 out of 7545 analysts.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.43.

Immutep (IMMP)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Immutep, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immutep is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

