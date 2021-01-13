Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Agios Pharma (AGIO), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target, representing an 88.5% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.