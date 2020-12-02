Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Agios Pharma (AGIO), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agios Pharma (AGIO), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) with bullish sentiments.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $67.71 average price target, which is a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.67.

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 44.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensus Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.88.

