Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Agenus (AGEN), Entera Bio (ENTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agenus (AGEN) and Entera Bio (ENTX) with bullish sentiments.

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Entera Bio (ENTX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Entera Bio yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Entera Bio with a $5.00 average price target.

