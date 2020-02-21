Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.89, close to its 52-week low of $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 39.3% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $40.57 average price target, which is a 109.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.52, close to its 52-week low of $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Wave Life Sciences, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.50, implying a 280.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

