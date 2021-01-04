Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Cooper Co (COO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Cooper Co (COO) and AngioDynamics (ANGO) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.76, implying a 283.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Cooper Co (COO)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $357.26, close to its 52-week high of $371.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $365.80 average price target.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 72.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

AngioDynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

