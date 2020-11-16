Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Adicet Bio (ACET), Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adicet Bio (ACET) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with bullish sentiments.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Zelin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Adicet Bio on November 4 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Heat Biologics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adicet Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.33, a 125.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies on November 1 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.61.

Dolezal has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Adverum Biotechnologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is ranked #647 out of 7087 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $28.50 average price target, representing a 109.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

