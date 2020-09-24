Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Durect (DRRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $52.50 average price target, which is a 425.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $5.75 average price target, a 230.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

