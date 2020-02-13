Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), Replimune Group (REPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) and Replimune Group (REPL) with bullish sentiments.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Acorda Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 54.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acorda Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $7.50.

Replimune Group (REPL)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

