Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Acasti Pharma (ACST), Agenus (AGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acasti Pharma (ACST) and Agenus (AGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acasti Pharma with a $3.26 average price target, implying a 492.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.40 price target.

Agenus (AGEN)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

