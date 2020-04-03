Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF) with bullish sentiments.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Gaspari from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $338.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5298 out of 6219 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $416.67, representing a 24.3% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF412.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Barclays analyst Ivan Bokhmat maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #3982 out of 6219 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $96.51 average price target.

