Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Wells Fargo (WFC), Ladder Capital (LADR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wells Fargo (WFC) and Ladder Capital (LADR) with bullish sentiments.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Wells Fargo today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.15, close to its 52-week high of $48.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wells Fargo with a $48.50 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

Ladder Capital (LADR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Ladder Capital yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09, close to its 52-week high of $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ladder Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

