Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) with bullish sentiments.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report issued on February 24, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 70.7% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, Bright Horizons, and Equifax.

Verisk Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.43, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

In a report issued on February 24, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada, with a price target of C$129.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.52, close to its 52-week high of $90.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Bank Of Canada with a $97.45 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$129.00 price target.

