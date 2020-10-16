Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: UBS Group AG (UBS), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with bullish sentiments.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released today, Jon Peace from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is ranked #4017 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.11.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Gaspari from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF388.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5822 out of 7018 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $413.68, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF418.50 price target.

